MORAN - WALSH Margaret Boston & Moycullen 1st Anniversary In Loving Memory of Margaret who passed away on 30th December, 2018. REMEMBER ME Don't remember me with sadness, Don't remember me with tears,Remember all the laughter,We've shared throughout the years. Now I am contented That my life it was worthwhile,Knowing that I passed along the way I made somebody smile. When you are walking down the street And you've got me on your mind,I'm walking in your footstepsOnly half a step behind. So please don't be unhappy Just because I'm out of sight,Remember that I'm with youEach morning, noon and night Sadly missed and remembered always by your son Anthony and his wife Vivienne in Boston, your Mother, Mary, brothers Martin, Tommy and David, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 29th December, 2019 at 12 noon Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen, Co Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019