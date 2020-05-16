|
|
Margaret Walsh nee McCann, Pinewood Crescent, Loughrea and formerly of Belfast, Co. Antrim. Mass for Margaret Walsh will take place privately, tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Brendans Cathedral, Loughrea. Private funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live online at loughreacathedral.ie or on churchservices.tv/loughrea. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to The Claregalway District Daycare Centre.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020