LYONS (nee Joynt) Marie, Newtowndaly, Loughrea, Co. Galway died peacefully 27th January 2020 surrounded by her adoring family. Loving husband Pat, sons and daughters Anna-Marie, John, Patrick, Aoife, Emma, Dorothea, David, Isobelle, Divinia, Gillian, Alan, sisters Florence Mitchell (Loughrea) and Carmel McBride (Falcarragh, Donegal) and Marie's extended family thank everyone who sympathised with us during our recent sad loss. We are deeply grateful to all who called to Marie's home, attended the reposing, the funeral Mass and burial and to everybody who sent Mass cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and those who travelled long distances to offer condolences and support. Sincere thanks to Fr. Iomar Daniels and cocelebrants, Fr. Cathal Geraghty, Fr. Ambrose McNamee, Fr. Raymond Sweeney, Fr. Martin McNamara and Loughrea Cathedral choir for their beautiful celebration of Marie's farewell Mass. Deepest thanks to doctors and nursing staff at Galway Clinic and University Hospital Galway for taking wonderful care of our beloved wife, mother, sister and lifelong friend. Our gratitude is extended to undertakers Kilboys, James Regan Headstones, neighbours and friends who prepared Marie's final resting place with such great care and attention. Special tribute to neighbours, friends, relatives and work colleagues for their wonderful help and support especially during Marie's reposing at her home in Newtowndaly and as she made her final journey there to rest, the candlelight vigil will be forever fondly remembered in our hearts and minds. May we also express our appreciation to Lough Rea Hotel and staff. Please accept this acknowledgement as a sincere token of our appreciation to you all. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7th at 6.30pm in St Andrew's Church, Leitrim, Co. Galway (Eircode H62 WE10). "Think where man's glory most begins and ends, And say my glory was I had such friends", - W.B Yeats.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020