Share This Page Email CONNEELY, Martin, Ballyconneely, Co. Galway and Cavan The family of the late Martin Conneely of Ballyconneely, Co. Galway and Cavan (deceased 20th January 2019) wish to express our deepest thanks to all who sympathised with us on our loss, including extended family, neighbours and friends who attended the services and burial and who telephoned, travelled long distances and sent condolence messages. Our thanks to Fr. Kelly for a beautiful service, as well as to those who participated in the Mass, including Aodhan McGlynn and the readers, and to Kathleen Nee, Eamon King and Gerry O'Malley for their assistance and support at the services. Your thoughtfulness and kindness we acknowledge with thanks. A Mass will be offered for your intentions. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 25, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices