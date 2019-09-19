|
DOLAN, Martin (Malack) 2nd Anniversary - 22nd September 2017 Late of St. Clerans, Craughwell, Co Galway Softly in the morning, You heard a gentle call, You took the hand God offered you, And quietly left us all. On that day you left us, Our hearts just broke in two, The smallest part is still with us, And the biggest part with you. For the rest of our lives we will miss you, Our secret tears still flow, Oh, how we really loved you, No one will ever know. We miss your smile, your joking ways, We miss the things, you used to say, And when old times we do recall It's then we miss you most of all. You were always there when we needed you No task too great or small, With loving heart and willing hands, For us you did it all. Look around Your garden Lord, And when he turns and smiles, Put Your arms around him, And hold him for a while. Until we are all together In the Lord's heavenly home Keep us true to what you taught us Always proud to call us your own. Always missed, but never forgotten by you loving wife Mary, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Sunday 22nd September in Kilconieron Church at 10.30 a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019