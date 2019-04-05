GILMORE, Martin. (1st Anniversary). In loving memory of Martin, late of "The Cova", Moylough, Co. Galway, who died on the 8th April, 2018. We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name, We've cried so many tears our hearts are broken just the same, We miss our times together, Things in common we could share, But nothing fills the emptiness, Now you're no longer here. We've so many precious memories, To last our whole lives through, Each one of them reminders, Of how much we're missing you.Sadly missed by his children, Ivan, Ruth, Mark, Anne and Aidan, his partner Ann, his sisters Mary and Regina and all the extended family. 1st Anniversary Mass Is on Saturday, 6th April at 2pm in St. Patrick's Church, Moylough. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary