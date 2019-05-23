KEANE Martin Joseph - Roscam, Galway 25th May 2018 (First Anniversary) Sometimes we sit quietly, Reflecting for a while, Imagining your voice, your face, Your warm and loving smile. It's so lovely to recall, The happy times we had. When you played such a special role, As both a loving Husband and Dad. You were there.... a firm foundation. Through all our storms in life, A steady hand to hold onto, In times of stress and strife. A true friend we can turn to when times are good and bad and kindly words spoken to all that knew Dad. One of our greatest blessings, our Martin, we call Husband and Dad. But we still have our memories, And since we have been apart, It comforts us so much to have you in our hearts. Some day, we know not when, To clasp your hand in the heavenly land, Never to part again. Go Ionraí suaimhneas síoraí na bhFlaitheas ort, a Mháirtín a stór. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by Hetty, Anne, Martin, Gráinne, Rory, adored Grandaughter Anna. First Anniversary Mass Sunday 26th May at 12 o'clock in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore. Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 23, 2019