|
|
|
KEOWN Martin (Gerard Martin) - Oranbeg, Oranmore, Co. Galway Native of Kesh, Co. Fermanagh Died 9th August 2019 in Galway (UCHG) Teresa and Therese, family of Martin Keown wish to acknowledge and thank all those who helped us during Martin's illness and at the time of his passing, his own family sister Rose, his brothers Jim and Aidan. Also Rita Loughlin his sister, Joe Loughlin and Sean Loughlin (brothers-in-law) and sister-in-law Kathleen. Special thanks to Elaine Loughlin (niece and doctor), and all of his many wonderful nieces and nephews. Thanks also to Teresa's family the Finnerty's and Fureys who were a great help all through Martins illness, especially Breege, who came and helped us. We also would like to thank his extended family, cousins and many friends who prayed for Martin or came and helped in our home since his diagnosis. Thanks to our wonderful neighbours to whom we are forever grateful. Special mention of Eddie Stones, and the many priests and sisters and prayer groups who were praying for him. We would like to thank all of you who sent Mass cards and condolence cards, called to the house with flowers and cakes, wrote lovely letters of sympathy, text or phoned on behalf of Martin. We would like to acknowledge Martin's many friends in the building trade whom he worked with throughout his life and specially in Philadelphia where he worked for 9 years. Thanks to Mary Keown Sweeney from Philadelphia who was like a second mother to him. Thanks to Dr. Hanney his GP and Mr. Breen, Lung Consultant, Ms. Blazkova, his Oncologist Consultant and Mr. Small, Radiologist all who fought hard to help him fight the cancer. We would like to thank the Registrars, Nurses, Health Care Workers, Catering and Cleaning Staff and Ward Clerk Mairead in the Corrib Ward, and also the staff on St. Teresa's Ward and St. Anthony's Ward in UCHG where Martin spent his last few days. And Fr. Paul Tunna for seeing to Martin's spiritual needs. We want to thank specially the Palliative Care teams in UCHG and the Home Care Team from Galway Hospice specially Sorcha and all the nurses who took Martin under their care since September of last year. Also the Public Health Nurse Tracy was a great help. Not forgetting Home Instead who were wonderful as was Keith and the girls in Healthwise Pharmacy Oranmore. The Social Workers in UCHG, Galway Hospice and Cancer Care West were a great support for us and also the Inis Aoibhinn Cancer Care West building in UCHG. The Day Oncology Ward in UCHG were so attentive to Martin where he attended regularly. The undertakers Margaret and Gabriel Gardner, Athenry did a great job in organising the funeral and Gerry from Flower Haven who made a special item in Martin's memory for the altar. Michael Qualter who looked after the Grave Digging and closing of the grave. The Galway Bay Golf & Country Club, Renville who provided a beautiful meal, in a lovely setting overlooking Galway Bay. The celebration of the Funeral Mass for Martin was very special. A great thanks to Canon Peter Rabbitte PP Galway Cathedral for coming, Fr. Diarmuid Hogan our Parish Priest in Oranmore who made us feel at home and welcome and to Fr. Liam Finnerty ODC, brother of Teresa who gave a very inspiring homily and who sang beautifully at the graveside. Special thanks to the musicians Judy Grealish our main soloist, Debbie her sister, Ann Marie McGreevey, who sang beautifully as Martin was brought into the chapel and to Cathy Eastwood the Organist and Shannon Keady who sang beautifully. Elizabeth Byrnes Sacristan in Oranmore was a wonderful support to Martin as was Fr. Diarmuid Hogan and Fr. Daniel Gallagher on their 1st Friday visits. A special note of thanks to Moira Byrnes the sacristan in UCHG who gave of her time to us. Thanks also to Fr. Martin Whelan CC Galway Cathedral for attending. The Hospice and ourselves would like to thank all those who donated money to Galway Hospice Box during the funeral. The contributions were commendable. Martin's Months Mind Mass Will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore on Sunday 29th September at 12 noon 2019.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019