Notice McDONAGH, Martin, Lettercamps, Cashel, Co. Galway. Martin's wife Mary Ellen, son Stephen, sisters Annie, Tina, Agnes and Una, brothers John and Paul, Uncle Peter, mother-in-law Mary Conroy, sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins would like to sincerely thank all who sympathised with us during our sad loss. Sincere thanks to our wonderful neighbours and friends for their endless support and kindness. A special thanks to the gravediggers for their care and attention in preparing Martin's place of rest. Thanks to all those who visited the house, attended the funeral Mass, burial, all who sent Mass cards, messages of sympathy and all those who travelled long distances to be with us. A special thank you to Dr. Aonghus Flavin, Nurse Betty and all the team at the Roundstone Health Centre. Thanks to the Galway Hospice and the staff of Saint Joseph's Ward UCHG for their continuous care during Martin's illness. Our sincere gratitude to Michael, John and Catherine Ferrons for their care and attention to detail during the funeral. Thanks to Fr. Eustace, Fr. Krzysotof and Fr. Haverty for celebrating a beautiful Mass, the Folan family for their singing. A special thanks to Lynn Saoirse on the harp and Michael Carr on the pipes, for their beautiful music. To Mary and Padraig Cloherty and the staff of Glynsk House for a lovely meal, we thank you. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation and gratitude. Thanks to all who donated to the Hospice collection. Month's Mind Mass Tuesday, 30th April at 7.30 Saint James Church, Cashel. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019