McDONAGH, Martin 'Woody' age 58, from Cullane, Carraroe. Pre-deceased by his Father Johnny Jimmy McDonagh of Cullane, Carraroe. Survived by his Mother Maggie Jimmy McDonagh, who resides in the Carraroe Nursing Home. Died on 18th January 2020 in Chatham England, following a long illness. Martin is survived by his wife Pauline McDonagh, son John, daughters Leanne and Rebecca, and five grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his four brothers and four sisters and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest on the 25th of February 2020 following the Mass at St. Simon Stock Catholic Church, in Chatham England at 11.00 There will also be a Mass at Seipéal Mhic Dara in Carraroe on the 29th of February 2020 at 19.30 "If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, I'd walk right up to Heaven and bring you home again"
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020