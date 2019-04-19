Resources More Obituaries for Martin MORGAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin (Marty) MORGAN

Obituary MORGAN Martin (Marty) Ardagh, Glinsk, Co. Galway. 26th February, 2019 Martin's wife Mary and his family would like to thank all of you who sympathised with us on his sad passing. We would like to thank the Emergency Services who attended on the day of Martin's tragic accident. A special thank you to our wonderful neighbours and, in particular, Padraig and Mary Donlan, who were first on the scene at the farm. Their unwavering support and kindness are much appreciated. We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to those who attended and participated in Martin's repose, Guard of Honour, funeral Mass and burial. We would also like to thank those who sent messages, cards and thought of us at this difficult time. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass In Saint Michael's Church, Glinsk at 7pm, Tuesday, 9th April. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019