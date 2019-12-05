|
|
O'TOOLE Martin (Marty) Kille, Kingstown, Clifden, Co. Galway. Passed away 2nd November, 2019. The family of the late Marty O'Toole: wife Teresa and children Sonia, Triona, Maureen, Patricia, Karen, Marty (Junior) and Patrick would like to thank all those who sympathised on our recent sad loss of a loving husband and wonderful father and grandfather. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many family members, friends and neighbours who attended the reposal at our home, Kingstown Church and the funeral service at St. Joseph''s Church, Clifden. A special mention to all those who made it possible for Dad to return to Inish Turbot for burial. The effort made to ready your currachs and boats was incredible and the sight of fifteen currachs in the water will live long in our memories and would have meant so much to Dad- Thank you. Thank you to all those who dug Dad''s grave and to Father Ronayne for a heartfelt service. As it would be impossible to thank you all individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our appreciation and gratitude. Marty''s Months Mind Mass: Saturday 7th December 7pm at St. Joseph''s Church, Clifden
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019