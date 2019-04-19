Resources More Obituaries for Mary Healy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary and Joe Healy

In Memoriam Condolences HEALYMary and Joe. In loving memory of our dear parents Mary (3rd Anniversary) and Joe (28th Anniversary) late of Emmet Ave., Mervue. No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts, You are always there. Sadly missed, Tommy, Breege, Michaela, Rachael, Amy and Andrew. No matter how life changes, No matter what we do, A special place within our hearts, Is kept for both of you. Ger, Susan, Alan, Sinead, Labhaoise, Stephen and great grandchildren Étain and Eilidh. You were so very special and had the nicest ways, You did so very much in life and never asked for praise, Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, But losing you is the heartache, that never goes away. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, You left the sweetest memories, the world could ever hold. Life goes on, that is true, but it is not the same without you. Fondly remembered, we miss you so much, Loved and remembered every day Tony, Caroline, David, Jessica and Peter Just a prayer from those who loved you, Just a memory fond and true, In our hearts you will live forever, Because we thought the world of you. Missed and loved always, Brendan, Geraldine, Daniel, Matthew and Emma. Your smile was made of sunshine, Your heart was made of gold, Thanks for all the precious years, And the memories that they hold. Love always, Joe, Jackie, Evan and Darragh. Deep in our hearts Your memory is kept, To love, cherish and never forget. James, Jacqueline, Paul and Bryan xxxx When thoughts go back, As they often do, We treasure the memories, Of both of you. Always remembered, John, Carmel, Colin and Adam. Time slips by and life goes on, But from our hearts, You are never gone. Sadly missed by Carol, Paddy and Kieran. Your resting place I visit, And there I kneel and pray, But no one knows the sorrow, As I turn and walk away. Love always, Ann, Gerry, Ciara, Shauna and Cathal. Anniversary Mass On Easter Sunday 21st April at 11.30 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Mervue. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019