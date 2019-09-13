|
CANAVAN (Nee ENRIGHT) Mary, Glann, Oughterard, Co. Galway who passed away peacefully on 16th August, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness.Mary's husband; Mark, daughters; Ann Marie & Martina and Son; John, along with their Spouses; Gerry, Pat & Sarah, and Mary's brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law & extended family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with us on our very sad loss of Mary.A warm thanks to Jimmy, Kathleen and family for their loving care & endless support. Sincere thanks to all who visited Mary in hospital and at home, your visits meant so much. A special thanks to our wonderful neighbours, friends and relatives who supported us in so many ways since Mary's untimely passing. Thanks to all who called to our home, telephoned, attended the wake, removal, funeral mass and burial, sent mass cards, letters, texts and floral tributes, to those who contributed in her honour to the Galway Hospice Donation of €1,108.20 and to everyone who travelled long distances on both days, especially friends from her native home in Manister & Limerick. Your kindness is greatly appreciated. A very special thanks to Fr. Michael Connolly, PP for Mary's beautiful farewell Mass and for his support to the family during her illness. Our sincere thanks to Fr. Cosmos for his visit & prayers on her final day & to Canon Malachy Hallinan who concelebrated Mary's Requiem Mass. Thanks to Canon Gary Bluett (retired PP) of Manister who attended on the evening of her removal. Many thanks to our wonderful neighbours for a beautifully prepared church and its grounds, thank you to everyone who participated in Mary's funeral mass, to Denis & Ciara for the beautiful music, our Mass servers James & Evan and to those who assisted with carparking. A huge thanks to everyone who provided us with food and refreshments over the few days it was so kind of you all. Sincere thanks to The Oughterard Show Committee (of which she was a member of for many years) for their Guard of Honour as Mary made her final journey home. Thanks also to the local GAA Club for their respectful attendance that evening & their condolences. We are very grateful to Mary's GP; Dr. John Winters, Sean Mullin & especially Ruth Cunningham; to Eamonn Flaherty & staff of Flaherty's Pharmacy for their kindness & professional care over the years, especially during Mary's illness. Sincere thanks to our Public Health Nurses; Fionnuala, Michaela & Eleanor for their kind care & support, along with the Pallative Care Team; Helen, Sarah & Jane who ensured that Mary was cared for in our home. A special word of thanks to Mr. Myles Joyce and his team & all the staff of UHG for their professional care of Mary during her illness. While words cannot express our heartfelt thanks to our friends; Kathleen, Nora & Ruth who dropped everything, to stay & care for Mary in her final hours. Sincere thanks to Dermot Walsh, Undertaker for his kindness and the professional way he handled Mary's funeral arrangements. A special thank you to all the gravediggers who prepared Mary's final resting place with care and dignity in her beloved Glann. A huge thanks to Annette and staff of The Lake Hotel for the lovely food provided after Mary's funeral Mass. Finally a word of thanks to all who took part in the wonderful candle lit vigil along the Glann Road as Mary made her final journey home. It was a very moving tribute to a wonderful and kind lady. Mary will be forever loved and missed by us all. As it is not possible to thank everyone individually please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere thanks and appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass has been offered for your intentions. Mary's Month's Mind Will take place on Sunday 15th September at 10.15 am in Our Lady of the Valley Church Glann.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019