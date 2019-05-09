|
CRONNELLY, Mary (First Anniversary), In loving Memory of Mary, late of Moan Baun, Athenry, who passed away on the 7th May, 2018. A smile for all, a heart of gold, The very best this world could hold, Never selfish, always kind, Those are the memories you left behind. Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by her loving husband Gerry, sons, daughters and extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, on Saturday, 11th May, at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019