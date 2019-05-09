Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary CRONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary CRONNELLY

In Memoriam Condolences

Mary CRONNELLY In Memoriam
CRONNELLY, Mary (First Anniversary), In loving Memory of Mary, late of Moan Baun, Athenry, who passed away on the 7th May, 2018. A smile for all, a heart of gold, The very best this world could hold, Never selfish, always kind, Those are the memories you left behind. Deeply loved, sadly missed and always remembered by her loving husband Gerry, sons, daughters and extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, on Saturday, 11th May, at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.