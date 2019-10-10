|
FARRELL Mary D. (Nee Burke) 1st Anniversary Died 13th October 2018 Late of Terenure, Dublin and Woodford / Moyglass Loughrea. The family of the late Mary, wish to express our gratitude to all those who sympathised with us on our loss. To those who travelled from her home Parishes, Ballinakill and Woodford to Templeogue, Dublin for her Wake and Mass, To the neighbours of her brothers John Joe, Moyglass and Eugene, Leixlip, You have all been remembered in a special Mass with our gratitude and thanks.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019