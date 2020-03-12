Home

Mary Delia Quirke

Mary Delia Quirke In Memoriam
QUIRKE,Mary Delia, Rathconna, Claregalway (4th Anniversary) Memories grow deeper as time travel on We long for the face and the smile that is gone We think of your sayings and picture your smile We feel your not lost just gone for a while No length of time can take away Our thoughts of you from day to day Though absent you are always near. Still Loved, still missed, still very dear. Lovingly remembered by all the family. Anniversary Mass At 11am in Corrandulla Church, Sunday 15th March
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
