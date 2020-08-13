|
DWYER, Mary, Newtown, Kilcolgan, Co. Galway who passed away peacefully in University College Hospital Galway surrounded by her loving family on 10 July, 2020.Mary's daughter Fiona, her brother Joe and extended family would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with us on our recent sudden loss. To our wonderful friends and neighbours who brought food and refreshments and for their endless support during those few days. It was so comforting to see the send-off that Mary received from neighbours, friends and relations in these challenging times, and to those who stood outside the church, this was very special to us. We were touched by the kind messages of sympathy through cards, letters, phone calls, texts, floral tributes and messages on RIP.ie. We would like to thank Fr. Hugh Clifford who celebrated Mass and to Neasa for the beautiful music and singing in the church, and also to Micheál for his tributes in the church and at the graveside. We would like to express a heartfelt thanks to everyone in St Nicholas Ward, UCHG, for their wonderful care of Mary, to Donoghues Funeral Directors for their Professionalism throughout and to the gravediggers for preparing Mary's final resting place. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered for your intentions.Mary, we were all blessed to have you in our lives. You will be missed more than words can say and will be forever in our hearts. Mary's Month's Mind Mass Will take place at 8.15pm in Ballinderreen Church on Saturday, 15th August.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020