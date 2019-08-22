|
FLAHERTY Mary (née Small) (Fifth Anniversary) Ballinderreen, Kilcolgan, Co. Galway, who passed away on 26th August 2014; now walking with the angels and watching over the people that will always love her. Forever deeply missed by husband Peter, daughters Caroline and Colette, sons Seán and Cathal, granddaughters Aoife and Laura, brothers John and Patrick, sister Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. We feel her presence every day and take comfort that she lives on in our hearts. Always so good, unselfish and kind, Few on this earth her equal we find. Honourable and upright in all her ways, Loyal and true to the end of her days. Beidh Maire i gconaí inár gcroí. Anniversary Mass Sunday, 25th August, at 10:30am in St. Colman's Church, Ballinderreen.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019