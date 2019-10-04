Home

FORDE Mary - Balrobuckmore, Corrandulla (1st Anniversary) who died on the 3rd October 2018 Today we light a candle And say a little prayer We take a trip down memory lane And know you will be there. You were a very special Mother You will never be replaced Since the day you left us There has been an empty space. We feel you're still around us You are always on our minds And when we talk about you It's always of happy times. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by your family. Anniversary Mass Saturday 5th October at 8 pm in St. Brendan's Church, Corrandulla.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
