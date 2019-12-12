|
|
FORDE, Mary (1st Anniversary) In loving memory of Mary, Killimor, Co. Galway, who died on the 21st December 2018. I lost a mum with a heart of gold She meant more to me than wealth untold God took her hand and we had to part He eased her pain but broke our hearts In life she toiled, in Heaven she rests God bless you Mamma you were the best. Pauline, George and family. Happy smiling always content A special mother we can never replace With broken hearts we whisper low We miss you Mama and love you so. Love, Martina, Andy and family Mama I miss your smile, your joking ways I miss the things you used to say And when old times I do recall It's then I miss you most of all. Sadly missed and always loved, Your daughter Peggy Mama When God was making mothers He must have made a fuss He spent a lot of time on one And gave that one to us Of all the gifts in life To have you as our mother Was the greatest gift of all Because you were so special No words could ever say How much we love and miss you Today and everyday. Sadly missed and always remembered Ita, Pat and family. I still see your face before me Your voice I long to hear I miss and love you dearly God knows I wish you were here Tears fall freely from my eyes Like a river filled with grief My only comfort now is that from pain you found relief. Loved and missed always Timmy and family. If roses grow in Heaven Lord, Please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my Mother's arms, And tell her they're from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, And when she turns to smile, Place a kiss upon her cheek And hold her for a while Because remembering her is easy I do it every day But there's an ache with my heart that will never go away. Love Christina, Ollie and family I thought of you today but that is nothing new I thought about you yesterday and the days before that too I think of you in silence, I often speak your name All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame Your memory is a keepsake, from which I will never part God has you in His Arms, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed by your son Ivor, Karen and family. Always missed, always loved, Looking down from up above You always cared not just for us, warm warm heart with hand no glove Hardship came hardship went, a mother's love never unspent. Love and remembered always Val, Nicky, Malachi and James. Mama You had a smile for everyone You had a heart of gold You left the sweetest memories The world could ever hold You were such a special mother You had such caring ways You did so much for all of us And never wanted praise The special years will not return When we were all together But with the love within our hearts You will walk with us forever. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, Ger, Lorna and family. Mama I am sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it, it's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much I miss you and to send you all my love I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain To walk with me throughout my life until we meet again. Fondly loved and remembered, Adrian and Mary. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile, If only I could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do You always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me pain But you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Lovingly remembered by your son Donie, Patsy, Paige and Connor You never failed to do your best Your heart was warm and tender You simply lived for those you loved And those you loved remember. Fondly remembered, Mary and Brian. Anniversary Mass St Joseph's Church, Killimor on Sunday, 15th December at 11.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019