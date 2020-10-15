Home

Mary Frances (née Quinn) (Mairin) SMITH

SMITH Mary (Mairin) Frances - (née Quinn) Formerly of Bridge Street, Gort Sister of the late Chris and Pat Quinn Loving wife of the late James Smith. Much loved Mother of Carol, Marion, Angela, Jim, Evelyn, Lorna and Robert. Beloved Grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mairin left us all on 30 September 2020 at Watford, England, aged 90 years. She will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass will be heard for Mairin On 31 October, 2020 at 6.30 pm, St Colman's Church, Gort.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020
