|
|
GREALISH, Mary, - (Eleventh Anniversary) late of Kilbricken, Rosmuc, who died 5th November 2008. Death leaves a heartache, No one can heal, Memories are treasures, No one can steal, Some may forget you, Now that you are gone, But Mary, we will remember you, no matter how long, You will always stay loved and remembered in every way, No tears, no verse can ever say, How much we love and miss you every day. Love and missed Úna, Colm, Aoife, Colm óg. Mary A million times we've needed you, A million times we've cried, If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, No one else can ever fill. Always in our thoughts, Patsy, Geraldine and Liam. Mary Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The link shall join again. In God's care you rest above, In our hearts you rest with love. Love you always, from your brother Colm, Baba, Oisín, Ronán, Gráinne and Ciara. Mary Memories of you are always here, Your smile and laughter we cannot hear, You are always in our thoughts and in our hearts. Love, Oliver, Nathan, Aaron and Amy. Mary May the winds of love blow softly, And whisper in your ear, I love and miss you Mary, And wish that you were here. Deep in my heart your life is kept, To love and cherish and never forget, No more tomorrows for us to share, But yesterdays memories are always there. Love now and always from your sister Phil, Joe, P.J., Josephine and Aonghus. Anniversary Mass Saturday 16th November at 5.30p.m. in Rosmuc Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019