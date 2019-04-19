Resources More Obituaries for Mary Green Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Green

Obituary GREEN, Mary R.I.P. Mary's Mam Caroline and sister Cathleen, grandparents Ann and Geoff, uncles Paddy and Chris and all her family want to offer our sincere thanks to everyone who gave us their support and strength on Mary's recent death. To everyone who came to Mervue to pay your respects to Mary, her friends, neighbours and all in our communities we have lived in, Furbo, Headford and Galway, with a special thanks to her family who travelled long distances to be with us and to all who sent cards, messages of condolences, flowers and donations, we thank you. Our heartfelt thanks to all who came out in rain and darkness to give a special lantern-lit Guard of Honour in Luimnagh as Mary, R.I.P., arrived at her grandparents house for her wake, to friends, family and neighbours who gathered with us. To Father Pat O'Brien who read prayers there, gave us his gentle support and a beautiful Requiem Mass on Friday with songs from Claire Igo and Shelley Keane Higgins, we thank you. Thank you to Mary's team mates and Corrib Rangers Football Club for your signed No. 4 jersey and special Guard of Honour leaving the Mass, you will always be her team. Thank you to Eugene, Keith, Paddy and Geoff for preparing Mary's final resting place for her in Donnaghpatrick Cemetery. Thank you to Peggy's Bar and McHugh's for your support and the hospitality you gave us. For the RNLI Water Rescue Team and all the hospital staff for your efforts to save Mary, we thank you. To her best friend Eoghan and all the Wynn family, where Mary shared friendship and compassion, you were always there for each other. To Hanley Funeral Directors, to Martin and Julie Hanley for taking the hardest task into their hands, guiding us and preparing the funeral for Mary with dignity in every way. We thank you so very much. Month's Mind Mass for Mary Green R.I.P. Will take place on Saturday 13th April at 12 noon, Corner Chapel, Kilcoona, Headford. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.