KENNEDY, Mary (nee Rabbitte) Killeeneen, Craughwell, Co. Galway. Mary's family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to all who telephoned, sent cards, messages of sympathy, to all who called to our home and attended the funeral, especially those who travelled long distances. Thanks to our wonderful neighbours for the kindness and support shown to our mother always, particularly during her illness. Also, thank you for the lovely Guard of Honour you formed as Mam left the family home for the last time. Thanks to all who brought food and refreshments to our home or helped and supported in any way. Thank you to Fr. Barry Horan and Canon Peter Rabbitte who celebrated the funeral Mass. Thanks to Lenore Kennedy and Denise Dolan for the beautiful singing. We would like to express our thanks to the gravediggers who prepared Mam's final place of rest and to Liam Donoghue Funeral Directors for his care and professionalism. Thanks to Brian Carr of Paddy Burkes for the lovely meal. Thanks to Dr. Joyce and the Staff of Gort Medical Centre for the care and kindness always shown to Mam and to Galway Hospice for the care shown to Mam during her illness. A very special thanks to Clarinbridge GAA Club and Camogie Club for the Guard of Honour formed as Mam left Suaimhneas. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgment as a token of our appreciation. Month's Mind Mass Friday, 7th June at 7 pm in St. Colman's Church, Roveagh. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019