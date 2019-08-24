|
|
KENNY Mary (née Maher) Moyglass, Loughrea, Co. Galway. 25th July 2019.
Mary's husband John, daughter Isabelle, sisters Bernie (Moran) and Valerie (Basile), brothers David, Brendan, Eamon, Noel, Paul and Eoin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended family wish to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who sympathised with them during their recent sad bereavement. To lose someone so precious has changed our lives forever and we couldn't have got through this difficult time without the support and help we received from our family, friends and neighbours. A heartfelt thanks to everyone who travelled near and far to be with us for the reposing, funeral Mass and burial and to those who sent cards or flowers. Sincere thanks to our parish priest Fr. Pat Conroy, Fr. Kieran O' Rourke, Fr. Sean Neylon, Fr. Brendan Lawless and Fr. PJ Bracken for their kind words and support, and for the beautiful funeral Mass. Thanks to the Fahy family, Yvonne Barrett, Padraic Curley and Joe Casserly for the beautiful singing and music, the servers Diana and Killian, and to all who participated and helped in the Mass. We would like to thank John and Eithne Tuohy for the wonderful care and attention in handling the funeral arrangements. Thanks to the gravediggers who professionally prepared Mary's final resting place. Thanks to Declan Walsh for the beautiful food and to Dominic and Mary O'Connor (Cons) for the refreshments.
We would also like to thank all that came to our assistance that Tuesday night, the Paramedics, the doctors and nurses in ICU, University Hospital Galway. We cannot possibly thank everyone individually but would ask that you accept this acknowledgment as a token of our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for everyone's kindness and support. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Although Heaven and Earth may be far apart, you will forever be in our hearts.
Mary's Month's Mind Mass
Will take place on Saturday, 24th August, at 12pm in St Joseph's Church, Ballinakill, Loughrea, Co. Galway.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Aug. 24 to Sept. 23, 2019