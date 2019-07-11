Resources More Obituaries for Mary KILKENNY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary KILKENNY

Mary's daughters, son and extended family wish to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support and sympathy on our recent sad loss. Thank you to all who called to our house, attended the removal, funeral Mass and burial. Thank you to those who sent flowers, Mass cards, messages of sympathy and telephoned. Sincere thanks to Fr. Foley for the beautiful Mass and his gentle guidance and support. To Carmel Dempsey for her beautiful singing. Thank you to Dignity Funeral Directors, and the gravediggers who prepared our mother's final resting place. We would sincerely like to thank Mullagh Camogie Club and the ICA for the Guard of Honour and kind words expressed. To those who helped care for our mother while she lived at home, and to the staff and management of Portumna Retirement Village who provided wonderful support during her final few months. Finally, a very special thank you to our wonderful relations, friends and neighbours whose kindness and help will never be forgotten and is very much appreciated. Mass has been offered for the intentions of all. Month's Mind Mass: Saturday, 13 July, St Brendan's Church, Mullagh at 8pm. Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 11, 2019