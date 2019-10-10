|
|
MAHER, Mary (Eleventh Anniversary). Cherished memories of Mary, late of Bushfield, Loughrea, Co. Galway, who sadly left us on the 7th of October, 2008. MOTHER Wherever life may lead us, In everything we do, Part of us will always long, For yesterday and you. Of all the gifts of life on earth, However great or small, To have you as our mother, Was the greatest gift of all. Always loved and sadly missed by your children, Siobhan, Sharon, Imelda, Mary, Dymphna,Vincent, Gretta, Therese, John, Colm and Shauna. GRANNY We are sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss youAnd send you all our love Lots of love, hugs and kisses from all your grandchildren. Her life was one of kindly deedsA helping hand for others needsOur wish is just a simple prayerGod bless and keep you in His Care. Loved and remembered by your sister Rita, brother Seanie and sons- and daughters-in-law. Anniversary Mass Friday, 11th of October at 8pm in St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019