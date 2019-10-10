Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary MAHER

Add a Memory
Mary MAHER In Memoriam
MAHER, Mary (Eleventh Anniversary). Cherished memories of Mary, late of Bushfield, Loughrea, Co. Galway, who sadly left us on the 7th of October, 2008. MOTHER Wherever life may lead us, In everything we do, Part of us will always long, For yesterday and you. Of all the gifts of life on earth, However great or small, To have you as our mother, Was the greatest gift of all. Always loved and sadly missed by your children, Siobhan, Sharon, Imelda, Mary, Dymphna,Vincent, Gretta, Therese, John, Colm and Shauna. GRANNY We are sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss youAnd send you all our love Lots of love, hugs and kisses from all your grandchildren. Her life was one of kindly deedsA helping hand for others needsOur wish is just a simple prayerGod bless and keep you in His Care. Loved and remembered by your sister Rita, brother Seanie and sons- and daughters-in-law. Anniversary Mass Friday, 11th of October at 8pm in St Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.