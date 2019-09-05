|
McDONAGH Mary Mc Donagh (16/9/13)Tommie Mc Donagh (5/3/14)Paddy Keane (9/3/16) Your lives were that of thoughtful deeds, Giving helping hands to others needs, Sincere and true in heart and mind, Wonderful memories you have left behind. You are in our hearts and in our thoughts always. Sadly missed by Margaret, Martin, Mary, John, Margareta, Freda, Tresa, Tom, Billy, Ann and families. Anniversary Mass In Bullaun Church on Sunday, 8th September, at 11.30 am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019