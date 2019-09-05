Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary. McDONAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary. McDONAGH

Add a Memory
McDONAGH Mary Mc Donagh (16/9/13)Tommie Mc Donagh (5/3/14)Paddy Keane (9/3/16) Your lives were that of thoughtful deeds, Giving helping hands to others needs, Sincere and true in heart and mind, Wonderful memories you have left behind. You are in our hearts and in our thoughts always. Sadly missed by Margaret, Martin, Mary, John, Margareta, Freda, Tresa, Tom, Billy, Ann and families. Anniversary Mass In Bullaun Church on Sunday, 8th September, at 11.30 am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.