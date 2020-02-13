|
MOONEY, Mary Boyhill, Athenry, Co. Galway.Who passed away suddenly on the 15th of January, 2020. Mary's daughter Breda and son Joe and their families would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all of those who sympathised with us on our recent sad loss of our much-loved Mother and Grandmother. Thanks to everyone who attended the removal and funeral Mass, who sent Mass cards and messages.Sincere thanks to our wonderful neighbours, family and friends for their kind support. For those who brought food and beverages to the house and helped out in so many ways.Thanks to Father Benny McHale and Father Brendan Lawless for such a lovely funeral Mass.To Maeve, Harry and Pat for their beautiful music and singing, which made the Mass so special.We would also like to thank the gravediggers for preparing Mary's final resting place with great care and attention.We are grateful to Gardner's Undertakers, Athenry, for their professionalism, management and support of the funeral arrangements.To the Meadow Court Hotel who provided a lovely meal. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our gratitude and appreciation.The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Month's Mind Mass Is Sunday, 16th February, 2020 at 11am in Esker Monastery.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020