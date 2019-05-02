Home

MORAN Mary Late of Dublin and Derrysiskill, Killimor In loving memory of Mary, whose First Anniversary occurs on May 16th. Those special memories of youWill always bring a smile, If only we could have you backFor just a little while Then we could sit and talk againJust like we used to do You always meant so very much And always will do too The fact that you're no longer here Will always cause us pain But you're forever in our hearts Until we meet again. Sadly missed by her brother Thomas, her sisters Kitty, Nancy, Brid, Gabrielle, Elizabeth and Bernadette, and all their families. Anniversary Mass for Mary Will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, Killimor on Sunday, May 5th at 11.30am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on May 2, 2019
