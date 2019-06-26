|
|
|
Mary Mullin, Ballyshannon Road, Donegal and formerly of The Shamrock Inn, Donegal Town. Wife of Willie also known as Billy Mullin, Cortoon, Tuam. Reposing at her residence today since 4 and until 10 and again tomorrow Wednesday from 1 until 10. Removal on Thursday to St. Agatha's Church, Clar for mass for Mary Mullin at 11. Funeral afterwards to Clar Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, Patient Comfort Fund.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 26, 2019
