Mary MURPHY

Mary MURPHY In Memoriam
MURPHY, Mary Waterview, Turloughmore, Co. Galway 19th November 2018. 1st Anniversary Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory, no one can steal. Our lives go on without you but things are not the same, it's hard to hide the heartache,when someone speaks your name.If memories keep us together then we are never far apart, For you are always in our minds, and forever in our hearts. Fondly remembered by Phelim, Niall, Mark, Jacinta and all your brothers and sisters. Anniversary Mass Saturday, the 16th of November, in Lackagh Church at 7.30pm.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
