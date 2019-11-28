|
|
MURRAY, Mary. Lissavruggy, Newbridge, Co. Galway.(4th Anniversary) In loving memory of Mary, much loved wife, mother and nana who passed away on November 29th 2015. You left us precious memories,Your life is still our guide, Although we cannot see you, You are always by our side. You never asked for much in life,Of riches you had few, But you gave wealth beyond compare, To those you loved and knew. Your family meant the world to you,Everyone was your friend, Concerned about each one of us,Until the very end. Always cherished and sorely missed by her husband Michael, sons Michael and Andrew, daughters Elaine and Amanda, son-in-law Donal. We had a wonderful Nana, One who never really grew old, Her smile was made of sunshine and her heart was solid gold. Her eyes were as bright as shining stars And in her cheeks fair roses you see, We had a wonderful Nana and thats the way it always will be. But take heed because she's still keeeping an eye on all of us, So let's make sure she likes what she sees. We love and misss you Nana.Sadly missed but forever remembered by grandsons Daniel, Noah and Sean, granddaughters Leah, Lucy, Isabelle and Jane. Fourth Anniversary Mass In St.Patricks Church, Newbridge, on Friday, 6th December at 7pm. Will all those who think of Mary today, A little prayer to Jesus say.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019