KYNE Mary (née Mitchell) Loughwell, Moycullen Passed peacefully on the 11th October 2020. We, the heartbroken family of Mary Kyne, would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the following people who supported us on our recent sad loss of our dear Mother. Special thanks to our extended family, neighbours and friends, who brought food, refreshments and floral arrangements. Thanks to all who sent Mass cards, text messages, and condolences on Rip.ie.Many thanks to all who joined us online for Mom's Mass, to everyone who travelled to be with us from afar, to all those who came and stood outside our home, to those who stood outside their own homes and along the route as the funeral cortège made its way to the church, to all who stood outside the church during Mass, and to those who came to the graveyard. We were overwhelmed by the support. All of the above is greatly appreciated by us and we will never forget this wonderful mark of respect you all have shown to her. In particular we would like to give a special thanks to the following: To Dean Michael McLoughlin for the celebration of the Mass and attending the family home. To Majella Coady and Noel Mitchell for the beautiful singing and music at the Mass. To Dermot Walsh, Kilcummin Funeral Services, for your compassionate manner, professionalism and kindness in dealing with the funeral arrangements. To Knocknacarra Florists for the beautiful flowers. To the gravediggers, who prepared Mom's resting place with such care and attention. To the Wonderful Healthcare workers, Doctors and Nurses at U.H.G. and Merlin Park Hospitals. To Maureen and Ann, our heartfelt thanks for the care, kindness and compassion you always showed to Mom. We will be forever grateful to you both for everything you did for her. To the staff at Caremark for the kindness and care given to Mom. To Dr Sean Grimes, Dr John Winters and Dr Sean Mullins, for the care and kindness given to Mom over the years.To Shane Howard and staff at Howard's Pharmacy for going over and above always in supporting Mom's needs. To Grace Ryan and the wonderful staff at Moycullen Nursing Home (Mowlam Healthcare), for the wonderful care given to Mom the past few months, we will be forever grateful for all your support, to us and to Mom in difficult times. And Finally to Mom, we miss you so much and we were privileged to have you as our mother. You were a wonderful, caring, loving Mother and Grandmother whose generosity knew no bounds. What you went through in the last few months of your life, you faced with courage, humour and an unshakeable faith in Our Blessed Lady and God Our Father and St Anthony. May you rest in peace now with our beloved Dad (Paddy). Until we meet again xx As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our sincere appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered for your intentions. Mary's Month's Mind Mass Will be on Sunday 15th November 2020 at 12 Noon. In keeping with the current COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be live-streamed on the Moycullen Parish Website.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020