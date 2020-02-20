|
CALLANAN, Sr. Mary Patrick Late of Cherrywood, Loughlinstown Formerly Ohilly, Woodford, Co. Galway October 31, 2019. The Congregation of the Sisters of the Charity of Nevers together with Sister Mary Patrick's family would like to thank all those who sympathised with them, the many relatives, friends, parishioners who visited the Funeral Home, attended the Funeral Mass and burial, sent Mass cards and messages of sympathy. Special thanks to Fr. Martin Noone and the concelebrants Fr. Tom Dalzell, Fr. Enda Lloyd, Fr. Eric Loisec, Fr. Joe Noonan and Fr. Joe Broderick, the Loughlinstown Parish choir, Lourdes Hospitality Team who provided a Guard of Honour, the Funeral and Hospitality team, the Carmelites Sisters and staff at Our Lady's Manor, Dalkey, Fr. Walsh who ministered to Sister Mary Patrick in her final hours and the Palliative Care Team, Blackrock. Also Quinn's Undertakers, Glasthule for their invaluable help. Mass has been offered for all your intentions.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020