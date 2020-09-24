|
REYNOLDS,Mary (Maisie) (nee Sherlock), in her 99th year Beagh, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. The family of the late Maisie Reynolds who died on 23rd August 2020 would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them and supported them during their recent sad loss. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral Mass and equally to those who participated via the Parish Webcam and kept us in their thoughts and prayers. Many thanks also for the phone calls, messages, Mass cards, floral tributes and online messages of condolence. A very special thank you to Dr. Florrie Daniels and his team and the nursing staff and care staff of Portiuncula Hospital for the great care they took of Maisie. Thank you also to Fr. Bernie Costello, Catherine and the Pastoral Care Team who provided us with support and comfort in dealing with our loss. Our heartfelt thanks to Fr. John Garvey who celebrated the funeral Mass and to Rachel Goode and Marie Power for enhancing the ceremony with their wonderful music. Thanks to Niall and Grenhams Undertakers and the gravediggers who prepared Maisie's final resting place. To Tomas and Caroline and the staff of Gullanes Hotel, thank you so much for providing a lovely hot meal after the ceremony.Thank you to Emer, who cared for Maisie on a daily basis and John, Mary and the rest of the home care team who provided such wonderful care for Maisie over the years. Thank you also to Fr. Colm Allman who brought the Eucharist to Maisie every First Friday and to Katherine who did so on week-ends and numerous other occasions. Thank you to all who lined the road outside our house and on the way to the church to say farewell as Maisie left home for the last time and also those who gathered in the church grounds in the inclement weather. Finally, to our own extended families, friends, colleagues, wonderful neighbours, Maisie's retired nursing colleagues and members of the active retirement group, your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation. Maisie's Months Mind Mass Will be held on Saturday, 26th September 2020 at 10 am in St. Michael's Church, Ballinasloe.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 24, 2020