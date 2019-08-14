|
RYAN, Mary Guilka, Menlough, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. (7th Anniversary) In loving memory of Mary, who died on August 15th, 2012. Time may pass and fade away, But silent thoughts and memories stay, No longer in our lives to share, But in our hearts you are always there. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughters Sharon, Deirdre and Angela, son Noel, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Kitty and Bernadette, extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass On Thursday, August 15th in St. Mary's Church, Skehana at 12.00p.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019