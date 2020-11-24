Home

Mary (Brennan) Ryan

Mary (Brennan) Ryan Notice
Montpelier, Athenry and formerly of Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon. Reposing privately at her home today and tomorrow Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 11 to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Mary Ryan at 11:30. Mass will be streamed live online on the parish webcam and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020
