STAUNTON We, the family of the late Mary Staunton, would like to extend our sincere thanks to all who sympathised with us on our recent bereavement. Thanks to all our relations, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support, to all who visited, telephoned, sent Mass cards and flowers, brought food, travelled long distances for the removal, Mass and burial. A special thank you to Fr. Declan McEnery, Fr. Paddy Kelly and Fr. Mickey Kilkenny for celebrating a very special funeral Mass and service and Lucy Kilkenny for her beautiful singing and gravediggers who prepared Mary's final resting place. Thanks to the doctors, staff and nurses of Portiuncula Hospital for the great care of Mum in her final days. Month's Mind Mass On Sunday the 24th November in Laurencetown at 11.30a.m.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019