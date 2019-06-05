TARPEY, Mary (née Diviney) Late of Ballinaclouhy, Maree, and Dunedin, New Zealand. In loving memory of our dear Mother and Grandmother, who passed away on 8th June, 2011.Mum Those special memories of you will always bring a smile If only we could have you back for just a little while Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do You always meant so very much and always will do too. Knowing that you are no longer here will always cause us pain But you are forever in our hearts until we meet again. Loved and sadly missed. Your daughter Julie, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Micheal and Sarah. TARPEY. In Loving Memory of our dear Mother and Grandmother, Mary Tarpey, who passed away June 8, 2011.RIP MOM Just a prayer from a daughter who loved you Just a memory ever true In my heart you will live forever Mom Because I thought the world of you. You are loved with a love beyond all telling And missed with a grief beyond all tears. Loving remembered by your daughter Patricia and son-in-law Fergus, Boston, USA GRANNY We celebrate your life every single day but today we will hug a little tighter laugh a little louder and reminisce and talk a little longer about you. We miss you Granny. Sadly missed by your grandchildren Fergus, Elise and Jack xxx Boston, USA Masses Offered. Mum Those whom we have cherished live on forever For love wraps itself around the heart. Loved and sadly missed. Your sons Sean and Michael, and grandchildren Tamy and Tralee, Dunedin, New Zealand. Published in The Connacht Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary