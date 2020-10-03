Home

Funeral
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
12:30
cortege will leave her residence via the Main Street
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Joseph's Church
Kinvara
Mary (Swanick) Walsh Notice
Mary Walsh nee Swanick, The Quay, Kinvara, and formerly of Cloonfad, Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon. Funeral cortege will leave her residence via the Main Street on Monday at 12:30 to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Kinvara, for private mass for Mary Walsh at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery. Mass will be steamed live online on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice Foundation.
Published in The Connacht Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020
