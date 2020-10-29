|
WALSH, Mary (nee Swanick) "Cois Cuain", Kinvara, Co. Galway. Died 2nd October 2020 Mary's husband P.J., her children Padraig, Aileen, Tomas and their families along with her brothers John, Tom and Jim would like to express our sincere thanks to all of you who supported us during this sad and difficult time. We take great comfort in the many lovely condolences we received though cards, letters, phone calls, text messages and through R.I.P.ie A special thanks to Mam and Dad's kind friends and neighbours who called to the house to support us and provided us with so much food and refreshments. Thank you to the many friends, to the people of Kinvara and to our Medtronic work colleagues who lined the roads through the village while we walked Mam from her home to the church. This was greatly appreciated by us and we will never forget this wonderful mark of respect you showed to her. To Fr. Hugh Clifford, thank you for your attendance at the house when Mam passed away and for celebrating her funeral Mass. Thanks also to the Sacristan and to the musician Sean De Burca for the lovely selection of music in the Church. Many thanks to Michael Keogh from Corless Funeral Services for your kindness and professionalism. Thanks also to the gravediggers who prepared Mam's final resting place. To Mike Burke and the staff at the Pier Head Restaurant thank you for the lovely meal provided after the funeral. Thank you to Dr. Richard Joyce, Dr. Dearbhla Fadden and the staff at Gort Medical Centre for the care and kindness you provided to Mam over the years. Thanks to the staff of Kinvara Pharmacy who always made sure that Mam had all she needed. Thank you to the home carers Donna, Emily and Mary, to the Galway Hospice Community Palliative Care Team and the Community Health Nurses for the recent care of Mam. Thank you all. As it is impossible to mention everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as our sincere gratitude to everyone. Month's Mind Mass Will be streamed live on Facebook on Saturday 31st of October 7pm on-line on the Ballindereen and Kinvara Parish page.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020