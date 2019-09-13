|
|
|
DALY, Mattie, Cregg, Craughwell. The Daly family would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us following the sad loss of our father who passed away peacefully on the 4th of August surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father to Patrick, Mary, Martin, Bríd, Sean and Sinéad, father-in-law to Anne, Martin Convery, Maura, Martin Corless, Catherine and Padraic, devoted grandfather to all of his grandchildren. Sincere gratitude to all who called to the house, sent messages and Mass cards, attended the wake, removal, funeral Mass, and those who travelled long distances to be with us. We are so thankful to our wonderful neighbours and friends who generously provided much needed support and comfort to us. Thank you to all who brought food, refreshments and arranged traffic: it was greatly appreciated. Also, we would like to thank those who contributed to the Cardiac Care unit of UCHG. A special mention to Dada's friends in the Fianna Fail party - he would have been so proud of the Guard of Honour and of the huge numbers of you who attended the funeral. We are especially thankful to Dada's carers especially Paul Burns, Carmel Murray and Doreen Reilly for looking after Dada so well and enabling him to stay at his home in Cregg. Thanks also to Doctor Raymond Piggott, the public health nurses and occupational therapists who cared so well for Dada. We would also like to thank Padraic Cawley for his sensitivity and dignity in handling the funeral arrangements and for his exceptional support and attention to detail. We will be forever grateful. A big thank you to the gravediggers for the care and attention in handling our father's final resting place. A huge thanks to Canon Derek Feeney for officiating the funeral Mass and to Fr Owen Lambert for concelebrating. Thanks to Catherine, Clíodhna, Bláthnaid and Ian for the beautiful church music and singing and to the Meadow Court for providing the refreshments after the funeral. To all of the above and anyone unintentionally omitted, we send our renewed thanks. A Mass will be offered for your intentions. Please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude. Month's Mind Mass In St. Killian's Church, Ballymana, on Saturday, 14th September at 11am.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019