MINNOCK, Maura - Moyville West, Oranmore and Christchurch, New Zealand 18th July 2019 We the family of the late Maura Minnock would like to acknowledge the many gestures of kindness, support and sympathy shown to us following our sad loss. Maura was blessed with many good friends from around the world especially New Zealand, England and Ireland who supported her right through her illness. We will always be grateful for the friendship, support and laughs you gave her. We wish to express our gratitude to our wonderful extended family, friends and neighbours for their invaluable assistance. Sincere thanks to those who called to the house, brought food and refreshments. We were overwhelmed by everyone's generosity and kindness. To all those who attended Maura's funeral especially the people who travelled long distances, who sent cards, messages of support and donated to Cancer Care West, it is greatly appreciated. We would like to express our appreciation to Mr. Donnellan, his team and the staff of the Corrib Ward UHG, who cared for Maura with kindness, compassion and dignity during her illness. A special thank you to Fr. Barry Horan for his support through Maura's illness and beautiful mass to celebrate her life. Sincere thanks to Fr. Eamonn Dermody for con-celebrating and to Fr. Martin Carley for his words of comfort. Heartfelt thanks to Noel and Catriona for their beautiful singing and music which added so much to the funeral Mass. A special thank you to our kind neighbours who prepared Maura's final resting place with care and attention. Sincere thanks to Ajla and their staff for the lovely meal they provided after the burial. Thanks to Donoghues Funeral Providers especially Liam for his kindness, help and support. We cannot thank everybody individually, but please accept our sincere appreciation and gratitude for all your support. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions. Months Mind Mass for Maura Saturday 31st August at 6.30pm in Clarinbridge Church.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019