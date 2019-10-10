Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maura O'SULLIVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maura O'SULLIVAN

Add a Memory
Maura O'SULLIVAN In Memoriam
O'SULLIVAN, Maura, Garrybreeda, Loughrea, Co. Galway. (Fourth Anniversary) In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on October 17th, 2015. Loved and remembered always by your husband Dan, children Therese, Richard and Anne, son-in- law John, daughter- in- law Carlotta, grandchildren Daniel, Rachel, Francesca and Isabella, extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Thursday, 17th October, at 8pm in St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maura's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.