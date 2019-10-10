|
|
O'SULLIVAN, Maura, Garrybreeda, Loughrea, Co. Galway. (Fourth Anniversary) In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother who passed away on October 17th, 2015. Loved and remembered always by your husband Dan, children Therese, Richard and Anne, son-in- law John, daughter- in- law Carlotta, grandchildren Daniel, Rachel, Francesca and Isabella, extended family and friends. Anniversary Mass Thursday, 17th October, at 8pm in St. Brendan's Cathedral, Loughrea.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019