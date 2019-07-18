Home

AHERNE (née Cunningham), Maureen, Cleaghmore, Ballinasloe (Second Anniversary). In loving memory of a darling wife and mother who passed away on 18th June 2017 and who is missed every day since. Maureen's devoted husband Tommie, children Máire, Mike, Trish, Ber, Marguerite, Aidan and Teresa, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and all of our wonderful neighbours and friends are grateful to have had Maureen's quiet and steady presence in our lives. Lord, grant us the serenity to accept the things we cannot change, Courage to change the things we can and Wisdom to know the difference.Maureen will be remembered at 12.00pm Mass on Sunday, 28 July, 2019, in St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on July 18, 2019
