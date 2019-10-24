|
DUGGAN, Maureen - Glenascaul, Oranmore Co. Galway. 6th Anniversary 2nd November 2019 To us you were so special, Words can never say, How much we love and miss you, Each and every day. There will always be heartaches, And often silent tears, But always beautiful memories, Of the days when you were here. Always loved and sadly missed by your husband Michael, daughters Carmel, Bernie, Valerie and Deirdre, sons Michael and Kieran, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild. Maureen Silent memories keep you near, As time unfolds another year. Fondly remembered by Uncle Peter. Anniversary Mass Sunday 27th October at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019