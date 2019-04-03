HEAVEY Maureen 1st Anniversary. In loving memory of our mother, Maureen, who died on February 27th, 2018. MAM. We thought of you today, But that is nothing new We thought of you yesterday And will tomorrow too We think of you in silence, And make no outward show For what it meant to lose you, Only those who love you knowRemembering you is easy We do it every day Its the heartache of losing youThat will never go away. Lovingly remembered by Mary, Pat, Conor, Danielle, Niall, Claire and Esme. MAM A year ago you slipped away"Granny's gone" my son saidEverything changed "I'm Tired" you'd said I hope you found peace and rest,You deserve it, You were the best. Lovingly remembered, Ger, Willie, Cian, Daire and Aileen. Published in The Connacht Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary