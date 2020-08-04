|
Gort Mhaoilir, Athenry and formerly of Clareview Park, Ballybane and Marian Terrace, Ballymahon, Longford. Reposing at her home, in Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption for mass or Maureen Lee at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Forgney Cemetery, Ballymahon. Mass will be streamed live online on Athenry Parish Webcam. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.
Published in The Connacht Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020